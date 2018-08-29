Super Junior-M alumnus to make Hollywood film debut

SEOUL • It looks like Henry Lau, formerly of Super Junior-M, is set to spread his wings as an actor stateside, as he is set to star in new Hollywood film A Dog's Journey.

Super Junior-M is the Chinese sub-unit of K-pop boy band Super Junior.

The announcement was made by Amblim Partners, an American film company headed by legendary director Steven Spielberg, on Sunday to mark National Dog Day in the United States.

It said the singer-turned-actor has been cast as onscreen character Trent in the upcoming movie, a sequel to last year's A Dog's Purpose, a heartwarming family film that used a dog's perspective to display life values.

A Dog's Journey will follow in a similar format, featuring a dog that discovers the meaning of its existence through the lives of humans.

The flick will be helmed by Gail Mancuso, who is known for directing hit American television comedy Modern Family, and star actors such as Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin and Kathryn Prescott.

While not much is known about Lau's role in the movie, his Hollywood debut marks a significant milestone for the former K-idol's budding acting career.

After parting with his long-time agency S.M. Entertainment and Super Junior-M in April this year, Lau has been deeply engaged in acting, attending the Shanghai International Film Festival for his role in the upcoming Chinese movie, Double World.

A Dog's Journey will be distributed by Universal Pictures in the US and selected international territories.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK