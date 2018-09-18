Sunny yellow and dazzling white hog fashion spotlight at Emmys

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood's top TV talent stepped out in bright yellow and sparkling white gowns, jumpsuits and tuxedo jackets that complemented a gold carpet at the Emmys on Monday (Sept 17).

Actresses Alison Brie, Judith Light and Tatiana Maslany all chose sunny yellow for the television industry's highest honours.

White also was popular, the pick of Kristen Bell and Scarlett Johansson.

Jessica Biel wore a strapless white gown with a scallop pattern and full skirt.

Men on the carpet followed suit. Sixteen-year-old Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo donned a gold jacket, and This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia's tuxedo jacket was white.

Some of the top nominees stood out in bright colours. Actresses Rachel Brosnahan and Sandra Oh shined in red while Elisabeth Moss wore traditional black.

Tiffany Haddish also stood out with a striped blue, red, yellow and green dress.

Seven Seconds star Regina King wore a bright yellow, sleek strapless gown, and comfortable shoes. "I have on vintage Guccis that are mine," she said. "They are broken in. They are dancing shoes."