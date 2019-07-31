Summer of love for singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

This is the summer of love for pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who have been spotted and photographed numerous times over the past few weeks kissing and behaving intimately in public.

Canadian singer Mendes, 20 and Cuban-American artist Cabello, 22, were spotted at Miami Beach kissing in the ocean and a pool on Monday (July 29).

The two musicians have been friends for several years, first collaborating on I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015 on Mendes' album.

While rumours of sparks between the two circulated then, the two seemingly continued their relationship as platonic friends, interacting regularly with each other on social media.

This June, a new collaboration track, Senorita , dropped.

The steamy music video once again ignited dating rumours - only this time it seemed to be true.

Several days after the release of the video, it was reported that Cabello and her ex-boyfriend - British dating coach Matthew Hussey - broke up.

Huseey was also said to be blocking comments on his social media accounts about Cabello and her new release with Mendes.

In July, a fan filmed Mendes and Cabello kissing in public, and the video was posted on Twitter.

Two weeks after that video, another fan spotted the stars kissing in Tampa at a cafe and uploaded the clip onto Twitter as well.

While Mendes and Cabello have shied away from confirming their relationship to the media, they have made few attempts to keep their budding romance away from the eyes of the public.