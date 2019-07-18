Stuck in the past despite fancy upgrade

REVIEW / MUSICAL DRAMA

THE LION KING (PG)

118 minutes/Opens today/3 stars

The story: The king of the Pridelands, Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones), has a male heir, Simba (Donald Glover). Mufasa's older brother Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) wants the throne for himself and resents the cub. This is a remake of the 1994 film of the same title.

To call this a "live-action" remake is a misnomer - everything here is drawn on a computer, but the visuals are so astonishingly photorealistic, it might as well wear that badge.

Every inch of fur, blade of grass and wrinkle of the nose looks uncannily real. The animals even look as if they were filmed with a real camera. Even if nothing else about this movie impresses the viewer, the high fidelity of its images will.

Aside from that, there is little here that makes it a necessary project. The story is largely unchanged from the 1994 original and the Tim Rice-Elton John songs have been carried over.

Watching this, it is hard to muster an emotion not previously associated with the first movie - the lump in the throat when the herds bow to the newborn Simba (JD McCrary as a cub, musician-actor Glover as an adult), the chuckles that happen when cub Simba frolics in the grass, the "ew" when warthog Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and meerkat Timon (Billy Eichner) teach Simba that worms and beetles, not warthogs and meerkats, are food.

The songs have not been tampered with. Circle Of Life, I Can't Wait To Be King, Hakuna Matata, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Can You Feel The Love Tonight are all here, in freshened versions.

Like the first movie, the oddness of its premise is never explored. This a story that offers full-throated support for the idea that the right to rule is bestowed by hereditary privilege, a notion reinforced by the struggle between the usurper Scar and the resistance faction in the clan, Simba's mother Sarabi (Alfre Woodard) and his childhood friend Nala (Beyonce Knowles-Carter).

As Mufasa (Jones, who voiced the same character in the 1994 version) explains in stirring, if vague, fashion (helped by the lyrics of Circle Of Life), lions sit at the top of the food chain and so deserve to rule, which seems unfair but is actually all right because lions eventually die and fertilise the plants that their prey eat.

If there was an idea that needed updating in 2019, it would have been to rewrite these might-is-right laws.

It would have been a bold, fresh move for director Jon Favreau (who helmed another photorealistic remake, The Jungle Book, 2016) to have pencilled in a few changes, such as predators starve if their prey become tired of being exploited and move away; the lionesses Nala and Sarabi can take care of themselves; or that Simba realises that Nala and his mother are more capable than he is and offers them the throne.

Or, at the risk of sounding like a reading from George Orwell's Animal Farm, the animals can depose the lions and elect a government.

This is all fantasy, of course. No one expects Disney or Favreau to tinker with a winning formula. It is a shame, then, that cutting-edge image technology is used in the service of such archaic ideas.