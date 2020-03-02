Strike Back actor taps boxing background for gruelling training

1 HE IS A FORMER PROFESSIONAL THAI BOXER

Brown was a professional Thai boxer who had competed internationally and was a two-time world champion.

Thanks to his martial arts background, he has an advantage on the physically demanding Strike Back.

He says: "Training for the series had always been pretty intense. We were in Jordan for a month, training for four or five hours every day with the special forces there. I found myself using the skills I had acquired during my time as a boxer."

2 HE LOVES MALAYSIA

When previous season Strike Back: Revolution was shot entirely in Malaysia, Brown took the chance to explore the country outside of filming, visiting places in Penang, Johor and Langkawi.

He says: "Malaysia is beautiful. I have fond memories of jogging along the beach and exploring the jungle there. It has incredible scenery and the people are just so nice and welcoming."

He is looking forward to visiting Malaysia again in the future.

3 HE HAS A SUBSTANTIAL MILITARY FAN BASE

While working with various special forces from countries such as Jordan and Croatia for the show, Brown discovered that Strike Back is popular among military personnel.

He says: "Their appreciation for our show convinced us to preserve as much realism in the show as possible, so that it continues to be a show they can relate to and find some familiarity with."

4 HE IS NOT AFRAID TO SHOW HIS EMOTIONS

The day of the final episode was an overwhelmingly emotional one, but Brown is grateful to have met his co-stars and production team.

"We had all gotten so close over the past few years. As such, it was natural for us all to feel rather sad about the show coming to an end," he says.

5 DIRECTING COULD BE ON THE CARDS

While he will continue to leverage his martial arts background, Brown does not wish to take up another military-related acting role in the immediate future.

"Of course, I'll be up to do another role of the same kind maybe later on. I'd be stupid not to use my martial arts training," he says.

He could also be doing something a little different. "I've tried my hand at a little bit of directing on the set. I found it pretty interesting so I might like to venture into it in the future. I have a few ideas penned out currently, so we'll see about that."

• New episodes of Strike Back 7 air every Saturday at 11am on HBO Go (StarHub TV Channel 602) and Cinemax (StarHub TV Channel 611), with a same day encore at 10pm on Cinemax.