Streaming app Quibi hits 1.7 million downloads

LOS ANGELES • About 1.7 million people downloaded the new entertainment streaming app Quibi during its first week on the market, chief executive Meg Whitman told CNBC television on Monday.

Quibi, which offers movies, reality shows and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less, launched on April 6 in the United States and Canada with a 90-day free trial.

The service is a gamble by Hollywood that it can carve out another category in the crowded video-streaming landscape.

The initial downloads exceeded the company's expectations, Ms Whitman said.

The mobile-only service had been promoted for on-the-go viewing for times such as commutes or waiting in line.

Quibi executives decided to forge ahead with the launch even though people were sheltering at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"It turns out people have in-between moments at home," Ms Whitman said.

"We don't think it hurt us."

She also said 80 per cent of the people who started a show watched it through the first episode.

Quibi features a large roster of A-list talent, including LeBron James, Liam Hemsworth, Chance the Rapper and Reese Witherspoon.

It was founded by former chairman of Walt Disney Studios Jeffrey Katzenberg and is backed by US$1.8 billion (S$2.6 billion) from Hollywood studios and other investors.

After the free trial, it will cost US$5 a month with advertisements or US$8 a month without them.

