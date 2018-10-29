Story Of Yanxi Palace stars, including Empress Fucha actress Qin Lan, coming to Singapore in December

SINGAPORE - Story Of Yanxi Palace has ended its broadcast, but you can let your obsession with the palace drama live on as two stars from the series are due to make appearances in Singapore in December.

Chinese actress Qin Lan, who played the elegant Empress Fucha in the show, and Malaysian-born Singapore actor Lawrence Wong, who played the imperial guard Hai Lan Cha, will be appearing at the inaugural StarHub Night Of Stars, an event that is said to celebrate the best in Asian entertainment.

The location is not yet confirmed, but it will be held on Dec 22. Tickets for entry are not for sale, either, but are up for grabs through contests and other activities (for more information, go to www.starhub.com/night-of-stars).

Besides Qin and Wong, other stars that will be making appearances at the event include Taiwanese heart-throbs Jasper Liu and Derek Chang, as well as veteran Taiwanese actress Chen Mei-feng, who is known as Taiwan's "most beautiful auntie".

More names of celebrities attending the event will be released in the weeks to come.