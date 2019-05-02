Story Of Yanxi Palace actor Nie Yuan and other stars coming for StarHub event

SINGAPORE - A host of celebrities - including Story Of Yanxi Palaceactor Nie Yuan and Taiwanese actor-model Jasper Liu - will be in town next week (May 6 to 12) as part of an experiential entertainment event by StarHub, titled It's Show Time.

Others appearing include Taiwanese heart-throb James Wen, TVB actors Edwin Siu and Oscar Leung; and local comedians Hirzi Zulkiflie and Rishi Budhrani.

The event will take place at Plaza Singapura's main atrium on level one. Visit www.starhub.com/its-show-time for the programme and more information.

Existing StarHub Entertainment customers will have exclusive access to interact with the celebrities at the event and get to enjoy other subscriber-only perks. There will also be limited-edition channel merchandise up for grabs every day and a chance to win a $8,000 shopping voucher.

For the first time outside China, there will be a display of costumes from popular China period dramas The Legend Of Haolan (2019) and Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018) - in which Nie stars as Emperor Qianlong.

The event will showcase StarHub's wide range of programmes through various engaging stage activities, carnival-style games and photo opportunities. For example, fans of the fantasy series Game Of Thrones can sit on the Iron Throne at the HBO booth.

Junior StarHub customers can also meet their favourite cartoon characters like Duggee from Hey Duggee, Poppy and Branch from Trolls, The Powerpuff Girls and Puss in Boots.

Mr Johan Buse, StarHub's chief of consumer business group, said: "As the next step in our #HelloChange journey, our new StarHub Entertainment proposition is our commitment to customers to deliver an all-encompassing entertainment experience beyond the traditional TV screen.

"To affirm this commitment, we are holding a week-long entertainment extravaganza to bring all our customers' favourite shows to life so that they can get up close to the characters and stories they love."