'Stop coming between us': Boris Lin tells Ian Fang to stay away from girlfriend Carrie Wong

Taiwanese model Boris Lin wrote in a statement through his lawyer that both him and Carrie Wong were fine, and said he hoped the matter would come to and end.
Lin's previously private Instagram account showed several photos of himself and girlfriend Carrie Wong, including one that dated back to last June.
SINGAPORE - Taiwanese model Boris Lin has fired a salvo at Ian Fang, asking the Mediacorp actor to stop coming between him and his girlfriend Carrie Wong.

Fang and Wong have been embroiled in a scandal over a series of leaked text messages in the past week.

In a statement released on Saturday (May 18) through his lawyer, Lin said that his other half, referring to Wong, had done nothing wrong. He also stressed - twice - that they were doing fine.

"I hope that after this matter, Mr Fang can stop trying to get between our relationship, and respect himself and his friends," he said in the Chinese statement.

Lin also said in the statement that he had not been by Wong's side sufficiently when she needed him, and has not done enough for her.

"Mr Fang and my other half had been very good friends, often joking when they speak to each other, and their choice of words may sometimes be more casual," he said.

"In this matter, I think that apart from Mr Fang taking the initiative in some of his words and actions, my other half has not done anything wrong."

 
 
 

The statement by Lin is the latest in a developing drama surrounding Fang and Wong ever since private messages between them were leaked. The chats included coarse language that suggested they had a physical relationship.

Both actors have since apologised for their actions, denied that they were in a relationship and made police reports.

Saturday's statement was posted to Lin's Instagram account which had not been public previously.

It garnered about 1,400 likes in five hours, while the account's followers had reached 5,300.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily news, the account had only around 300 followers when it was private.

The account has several pictures showing Lin and Wong together, with one dating back to last June.

Lin's statement also said that the incident has entered the judicial process, and those distributing or reprinting the information on the footage may be punished under the law.

"I hope this matter can come to an end," he said.

［公開聲明］ 大成台灣律師事務所林天財律師代當事人林柏澍先生聲明如下： 茲據當事人林柏澍先生委稱： 「我們很好，謝謝大家！ 事到如今，我覺得我有義務向大家說明，我認為，當我另一半需要我時，我並不在她的身旁。我為我的另一半做得實在不夠多、也不夠好。 方先生與我的另一半本來就是很要好的朋友，說話時常開玩笑，有時用詞比較率性， 在整件事情上，我認為，除了方先生在一些言行上較為主動外，我的另一半並沒有做錯任何事情。 希望在這件事情過後，方先生可以不要再試著介入我們的感情，並且尊重自身的生活及身邊的朋友。 謝謝社會大眾對我們的關心，你們的支持，是我們走下去的最大力量。此事已進入司法程序，散布、轉載影片資訊者，恐將受到最高兩年以下有期徒刑；洩露他人個資者，亦恐將受到最高五年以下有期徒刑。 浪費這麼多媒體資源，我們於心不安。 謝謝新傳媒的幫助，也再次謝謝大家，我們很好。」 以上。 在此也提醒大家 意圖散布於眾，而指摘或傳述足以毀損他人名譽之事者，為誹謗罪，最高可處一年以下有期徒刑。 散布文字、圖畫犯前項之罪者，可處兩年以下有期徒刑。 希望此事件可以告一段落。 最後 謝謝Lawrence的諒解 謝謝大家對我們的關心
