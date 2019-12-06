Stone says yes to Saturday Night Live writer-director

Saturday Night Live segment director and writer Dave McCary announced on Instagram that actress Emma Stone has accepted his ring and marriage proposal.
Saturday Night Live segment director and writer Dave McCary announced on Instagram that actress Emma Stone has accepted his ring and marriage proposal. PHOTO: DAVEMCCARY/ INSTAGRAM
Published
46 min ago

LOS ANGELES •The announcement - in the form of a heart emoji - went straight to the heart of the matter.

On Wednesday, Dave McCary, 34, posted that he and actress Emma Stone, 31, are now engaged.

He also shared a photo of the happy couple, with Stone revealing her new ring.

McCary, a segment director and writer for American comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), and Stone have dated for two years.

They met when the Oscar-winning actress hosted SNL at end-2016 and starred in a sketch directed by McCary.

Stone split up with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, 36, in 2015 after a four-year relationship.

Last year, in an interview with Elle magazine, she said marriage and motherhood were on her mind.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've got older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.

"And then I got older and I was, like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Stone, who won a Best Actress Oscar for La La Land in 2017, is currently filming a live-action reboot of Disney's 1996 animated classic 101 Dalmatians.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 06, 2019, with the headline 'Stone says yes to Saturday Night Live writer-director'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content