Stone says yes to Saturday Night Live writer-director

LOS ANGELES •The announcement - in the form of a heart emoji - went straight to the heart of the matter.

On Wednesday, Dave McCary, 34, posted that he and actress Emma Stone, 31, are now engaged.

He also shared a photo of the happy couple, with Stone revealing her new ring.

McCary, a segment director and writer for American comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), and Stone have dated for two years.

They met when the Oscar-winning actress hosted SNL at end-2016 and starred in a sketch directed by McCary.

Stone split up with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, 36, in 2015 after a four-year relationship.

Last year, in an interview with Elle magazine, she said marriage and motherhood were on her mind.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've got older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.

"And then I got older and I was, like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Stone, who won a Best Actress Oscar for La La Land in 2017, is currently filming a live-action reboot of Disney's 1996 animated classic 101 Dalmatians.