Sting fan's dying wish granted by singer's daughter

On May 20, popular Instagram account Humans of New York shared the story of Ms Elizabeth Santiago, whose father, Domingo, had given her one final task before he died of multiple sclerosis.

Her father, a former New York police officer, had done one painting in his life, a portrait of English musician and actor Sting. And it was his dying wish that the painting be given to Sting.

According to the post, Ms Santiago was helping to sort through her father's things.

"I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked: 'What should I do with this?' His response was immediate. 'Give it to Sting,' he said.

"All of us started laughing. But dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me and said: 'Give it to Sting.' So I guess that's my final assignment."

The post, which has garnered more than 700,000 "likes", eventually caught the attention of Mickey Sumner, the 36-year-old actress daughter of Sting.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, she contacted the Humans of New York team, who connected her to Ms Santiago.

In a comment on the post, Sumner said they had worked out the logistics of sending the painting and that it was "on its way now".

In an Instagram post last Friday, Ms Santiago announced that she would be teaming up with Sumner to initiate a fund-raiser for America's National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The caption read: "@sumnermickey and I have joined together to raise awareness and ensure the impact of this story shines a light on not only you but ALL #MSWarriors out there. Those who continue to battle, and those we've lost. Their families, friends and caregivers. Anyone affected by this devastating disease. Joining forces with the @mssociety, let's truly make a difference."

The campaign has a target of US$100,000 (S$142,000) and has currently raised more than US$9,000.