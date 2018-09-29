Still Right Here Waiting, after all these years: One FM 91.3's fans pick their No. 1 song

SINGAPORE - Richard Marx's love ballad Right Here Waiting has come up top out of about 4,000 nominated songs, at One FM 91.3's Top 913 Greatest Hits Of All Time Countdown.

More than 130,000 votes were cast by fans of the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Radio station, and the winning tune was revealed at Friday's (Sept 28) finale at Clarke Quay Fountain Square.

Fans joined the One FM 91.3 crew in counting down to the No. 1 song at the annual music countdown event, which started on Aug 8 this year.

The top 10 songs were:

1. Right Here Waiting (Richard Marx)

2. Forever Young (Alphaville)

3. It Must Have Been Love (Roxette)

4. It's My Life (Bon Jovi)

5. I Just Called To Say I Love You (Stevie Wonder)

6. Wake Me Up Before You Go Go (Wham!)

7. I Knew I Loved You (Savage Garden)

8. One Night In Bangkok (Murray Head)

9. Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now (Starship)

10. How Deep Is Your Love (Take That)

Mr Jamie Meldrum, senior programming director of One FM 91.3 and Kiss92, said: "The fans have spoken and these are the songs they love and want to hear. We will review all the songs and ensure we give them all the greatest hits."

One FM 91.3's listeners were one of the most engaged here from the period of March 19 to May 13, according to the Nielsen Radio Diary Survey in June, tuning in for an average of 5 hours 40 minutes weekly.

The radio station also recently refreshed its look to reflect its image as a station that plays the greatest hits from the 80s and the present.