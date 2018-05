Actress Kristen Stewart is certainly not head over heels in love with the fashion code at the Cannes Film Festival. On Monday, on the red carpet for Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman movie, she removed her Louboutin heels before striding forward with bare feet. The festival organisers insist that women must wear heels at gala premieres, a policy which Stewart had slammed in the past.

