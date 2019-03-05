Steven Spielberg wants to ban streamed movies from Oscars' hunt

NEW YORK (WP) - An old guard wants to keep out a newcomer.

At this year's annual post-Oscars meeting, Steven Spielberg, representing directors as an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences governor, will speak out against considering streamed films for awards, IndieWire reported.

"Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation," said a spokesman for Amblin, his production company, adding that the director hopes others will join his campaign at the meeting next month.

Netflix fired back on Sunday (March 3), without naming Spielberg, in a tweet that proclaimed its love of cinema.

It said its service gave access to people "who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theatres; letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time; giving film-makers more ways to share art".

Spielberg objected to how streaming services tried to get around the Oscar rules.

"I don't believe that films that are given token qualifications, in a couple of theatres for less than a week, should qualify for the Academy Award nomination."

Netflix made Roma available to stream with a limited release in theatres to qualify for an Oscar this year, vying for a Best Picture prize.