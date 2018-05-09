Step into Westworld theme park on Orchard Road

SINGAPORE - If you have always wanted to experience what it would be like to be a guest at Westworld theme park, you can now do so right on Orchard Road.

From Friday (May 11) until May 19, a pop-up Westworld VR (virtual reality) booth has been set up at Ion Orchard mall, where you will get the chance to "enter" the park and interact with the humanoids there known as "hosts". For 20 minutes, one will get to test his shooting skills and imagine an alternate identity for himself.

The activity is free to those aged 21 and above, and who are subscribers of StarHub or television channel HBO.

Westworld is the hit HBO sci-fi series that takes place in the titular theme park, which are populated by "hosts". Human guests pay to enter the park to indulge their wildest fantasies, as they are allowed to do anything they want with these "hosts", including killing them.

For more information, visit www.starhub.com/westworld.

Westworld Season 2 airs on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601) on Mondays at 9am, with an encore telecast at 10pm on the same night.