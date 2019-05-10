Stefanie Sun to celebrate her 20th year in show business in 2020 with concert

SINGAPORE - Home-grown Mandopop singer Stefanie Sun will be celebrating her 20th year in show business in 2020 by holding a concert.

The 40-year-old star said on Instagram on Wednesday (May 8): "Hallo, I'm doing my 20th year in the biz concert next year. I'm not quitting. Sabotage!"

She added: "On a brighter note, here's me and Nadim, 8 years on." The post was a photo of her and her husband, Dutch-Indonesian businessman Nadim Van Der Ros, with Marina Bay Sands in the background.

The couple married in May 2011 and have two children - a six-year-old son and a daughter who was born in July 2018.

Sun shot to fame after launching her self-titled debut album in June 2000, which earned her Taiwan's Golden Melody Award for Best New Artist. She is known for her hits such as Cloudy Day, My Desired Happiness, Green Light and Encounter.