Stefanie Sun springs a surprise on JJ Lin with birthday cake

It is a meeting of two Singaporean stars in Taiwan.

Mandopop singer JJ Lin celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday (March 27), and fellow Mandopop singer Stefanie Sun, who was also in Taipei for work, gave him a surprise by going to his studio with a cake to celebrate his birthday.

She posted two photos of the celebration on social media with the caption, "Bro... SURPRISE! ! I wish you happiness every day, and forever young at 28 years old."

Lin replied to her post, "Thanks for the beautiful surprise!"

Lin also posted photos of his own birthday party on social media, as he thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and said his wish is for music to make the world a better place for everyone.

He also declared his birthday this year a non-meat day for himself, as he posted a photo of his meat-free dinner and invited fans to post theirs on his social media account.

He also streamed his online birthday bash live on Wednesday evening, with S.H.E singer Selina Jen his special guest.