Stefanie Sun seeks opinions for green cars

BEIJING • Car sellers, you may want to take note of Stefanie Sun's latest Weibo post.

On Sunday, on the eve of Singles' Day, the Singaporean singer wrote on China's Twitter-like Weibo, "What are the recommendations for hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles?", with the hashtag #TimeToChangeCars.

Her question sparked a flurry of reactions from both fans and Chinese car companies.

Senior executives of several car companies even replied to her post personally, including Mr Zhao Changjiang, head of BYD's car sales, and Mr Shen Hui, founder and chairman of WM Motor.

Dongfeng Motor, meanwhile, recommended its cars by using the lyrics from Sun's song, Encounter, the theme song for the movie Turn Left, Turn Right (2003), starring Takeshi Kaneshiro and Gigi Leung.

Chinese newspaper The Economic Observer noted that most of the car companies which replied were brands from China, even though Sun, 41, is more likely to use the car in Singapore.

Fans also chipped in with their comments.

"Ride my beloved little motorcycle - a traffic jam will no longer be a problem," said a fan from Chengdu. Another fan from Guangdong offered to be Sun's chauffeur.

There were many suggestions for Sun to pick Tesla, but the most popular comment on the post was from a Jiangsu fan who suggested that Sun pick a hybrid car as he felt that there is still room for improvement for electric car technology.

Sun posted a thinking-face emoji to the comment.

Meanwhile, other netizens wondered if her post will pave the way for her to be the spokesman for a car company.

Her post has received more than 31,700 likes and more than 11,000 comments as of yesterday afternoon.