Stefanie Sun, Charlie Young celebrate pal's birthday

Home-grown Mandopop singer Stefanie Sun, who gave birth to her second child in July, looked radiant in her latest update on social media.

She shared on Facebook, Instagram and Weibo photos of her celebrating a friend's birthday with Hong Kong actress Charlie Young and other friends.

The photos were captioned, "Haaaaappy birthday, the loveable Zhenzhen!" with the hashtags #33goingon23# and #miniupdates# .

In one of the photos, Sun was photographed with Young placing their hands on the friend's shoulder, while she pouted her lips in jest.

In another photo, there was a birthday cake in front of the friend, with Sun, Young and two other friends beside her.

The award-winning pop star, who turned 40 just two days before giving birth on July 25, is married to Dutch-Indonesian businessman Nadim van der Ros. They also have a six-year-old son.

Young, 44, is based in Singapore with her Singaporean husband Khoo Shao Tze, with whom she welcomed twin boys in April last year.

She is famous for her roles in movies such as The Lovers (1994), New Police Story (2004) and Cold War (2012).