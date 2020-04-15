Stay home and watch TV: HBO offers full first seasons of selected shows for free

SINGAPORE - Fans itching for something new to watch can look forward to some old and new HBO Originals and HBO Asia Originals.

The television service is making entire first seasons of selected television series available for free to watch on its on-demand streaming service HBO Go for a month, beginning on Wednesday (April 15). Registration and subscription are not required.

A regular one-month subscription to HBO Go costs $13.98.

These series include critically acclaimed HBO classics like crime dramas The Sopranos (1999 to 2007) and The Wire (2002 to 2008), as well as political satire Veep, which wrapped last year (2019) after seven seasons.

Newer, ongoing series such as dark comedy Barry (2018 to now) and the wealthy family drama Succession (2018 to now) will also have their first seasons made available.

Asian titles offered include horror anthology series Folklore, with each episode based on folklore from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand; and Invisible Stories, which premiered earlier this year (2020), set in a fictional neighbourhood in Singapore.

Audiences can also tune into the well-received Taiwanese drama The World Between Us (2019), inspired by several true crime events in Taiwan, about the emotional toll of a fatal shooting.

The Japanese re-imagining of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective character Sherlock Holmes, titled Miss Sherlock (2018) will also be available. Both the eponymous Sherlock and his physician companion Watson are recast as women in this series.

Documentary fans can also tune into the stranger-than-fiction tale of McMillions (2020) - about a twisted scam that cheated fast-food giant McDonald's out of millions of dollars; or The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) - about the rise and fall of Theranos, once a multi-billion dollar healthcare company that peddled false claims of a groundbreaking technology.

The free content is also available on HBO's partner platforms such as meWatch.