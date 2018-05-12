Stars turn out in force at Star Wars premiere

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich at the world premiere of the movie in Hollywood on Thursday. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
Donald Glover, who stars as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and fellow cast member Thandie Newton (above) arriving on the red carpet on Thursday.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
Donald Glover (above), who stars as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and fellow cast member Thandie Newton arriving on the red carpet on Thursday.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
LOS ANGELES • Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday, when Solo: A Star Wars Story got its world premiere ahead of an international rollout from May 23.

Stars who turned out included Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover, who play young versions of smugglers Han Solo and Lando Calrissian in the spin-off film, as well as Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton.

"A very slow week, but hopefully it will speed up as soon as this movie comes out," joked Glover, whose rap alter ego Childish Gambino has racked up a record-breaking 70 million YouTube views in just four days with his latest single This Is America.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 12, 2018, with the headline 'Stars turn out in force at Star Wars premiere'.
