Stars to raise funds for underprivileged

Big-name celebrities such as Hong Kong action superstar Jackie Chan, Taiwan-based singer Wakin Chau and Taiwanese music producer and singer-songwriter Jonathan Lee will be in town next month to help do their part for charity.

They will be making guest appearances on the Community Chest Charity TV Show 2018 on May 20, where they will sing some of their most well-known songs.

The charity television programme, which will be broadcast live on Channel 8 on May 20 at 7pm, aims to raise funds for more than 80 social service organisations across various sectors, such as those that benefit adults with disabilities as well as vulnerable seniors. The beneficiaries include Autism Association (Singapore) and the Association for Persons with Special Needs.

The show is the highlight event marking Community Chest's 35th anniversary.

The international celebrities will join a slew of home-grown acts slated to perform.

The opening act will be a choir made up of 50 students from Community Chest-supported special education schools as well as more than 100 choir members from mainstream institutes of higher learning.

Accompanying the choir will be Kelvin Tan, 36, the blind Mandopop singer who won the inaugural edition of singing television contest Project Superstar in 2005.

Adelyn Koh, 17, is one of the students who will be singing in the choir. She was born with Peters' Anomaly, a rare eye disease in which the clouding of the cornea causes blurred vision.

She said in a press release: "I am excited to be able to perform alongside Kelvin Tan, who is like a role model to me.

"I hope to inspire and encourage others who are going through hardship not to give up, through my performance as well as my self-composed songs in future."

There will also be performances by Taiwanese Minnan singer Ah Ji Zai, who has polio, as well as by local celebrities such as Zoe Tay, Xiang Yun and Romeo Tan.

The show will be hosted by Singapore-based Lee Teng, Pornsak and Kym Ng, as well as veteran Taiwanese host Sam Tseng.

• The Community Chest Charity TV Show 2018 airs on Channel 8 on May 20 at 7pm.