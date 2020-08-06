Stars split on DeGeneres saga

As Ellen DeGeneres' "Queen of Nice" persona goes down the drain with allegations of workplace toxicity on her talk show, more people are opening up about their experiences working with her and on the show.

And they are clearly split into two camps.

Last month, Buzzfeed News published an explosive report featuring interviews with former and current employees who alleged a toxic work environment and sexual harassment and misconduct.

Tony Okungbowa, a DJ on the show, is the latest employee to speak up.

"While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me," he wrote on Instagram, "I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward."

Stand-up comedian Brad Garrett tweeted last Friday that the realities on the set were "common knowledge", adding that he knew "more than one who were treated horribly by her (DeGeneres)".

Back To The Future (1985) actress Lea Thompson replied: "True story."

But several celebrities - most recently comedian-actor Kevin Hart and singer Katy Perry - have jumped to the defence of DeGeneres, 62, who last week sent an e-mail apologising to staff.

On Tuesday, Hart, 41, wrote on Instagram: "It's crazy to see my friend go thru what she's going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the... planet. She has treated my family and team with love and respect from day 1."

His post was accompanied by a photo of him and DeGeneres smiling together on the show.

Perry, 35, also said on social media on Tuesday: "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own, but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.

"I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug..."

On Monday, DeGeneres' wife, 47-year-old actress Portia de Rossi, posted a photo of them on the show with the caption, "I Stand With Ellen".

On the same day, a #ReplaceEllen hashtag went viral on Twitter and it was reported that English comedian-actor James Corden, who has his own late-night talk show, is in talks to replace DeGeneres.

Others who have expressed their support for DeGeneres include Argentine polo player Ignacio Figueras and music mogul Scooter Braun.