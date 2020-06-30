Stars of To All The Boys film series reunite virtually to raise funds for Black Lives Matter

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the stars of teen romance film series, To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018 to present), are momentarily putting aside their characters' textbooks and study notes.

The two, who play Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky respectively, will be virtually reuniting for a live reading of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, reports Entertainment Weekly.

In partnership with non-profit organisation Favoured Nations, the event aims to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The film series is based on the books by Jenny Han, who has also expressed support for the event.

In a tweet on June 30, Han wrote: "Tomorrow at 3pm ET @lanacondor and @noahcent are doing a To All the Boys table read of all your favourite scenes to fundraise for the Black Lives Matter movement. You can RSVP and donate at @favorednations."

The live event will also feature a Q&A with Black Lives Matter movement co-founder Patrisse Cullors, as well as appearances by spoken word artist, Paine the Poet, and activist Nupol Kiazolu.

Condor and Centineo's reunion comes after filming of all three movies has been completed. The second instalment of the series, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, was released in 2020. The third and final instalment, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean, has yet to be released.