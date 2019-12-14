Stars celebrate Christmas with Godfrey Gao's dad

TAIPEI • Godfrey Gao's celebrity friends did not want his father to feel left out during the year-end festive period.

The Taiwan-born Canadian actor-model died of cardiac arrest on Nov 27 while taking part in Chinese sports reality show Chase Me. He was 35.

Gao's agency said he had been suffering from flu during the shoot.

On Dec 10, singer Christine Fan posted videos of a Christmas gathering with Gao's father, Mr Tsao Tao-cheng, and singer Wilber Pan among the guests.

Fan wrote online: "I think Godfrey wishes that all of us, including his family and friends, will spend each day happily. Only this way can he leave in peace, to the happiest place with no worries."

In one photo posted, Mr Tsao was shown playing the guitar. Another photo featured a Christmas decoration in the shape of the letter G.

Meanwhile, media outlet Mirror Media has reported that Gao's mother has appealed to netizens to stop sharing a clip that shows him collapsing on Nov 27, so the family can grieve in peace.

His funeral will be held tomorrow.