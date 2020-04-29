Stars' bathrobe tribute to Stephen Sondheim

The stars aligned for Broadway's legendary composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday.

Some of the biggest names on Broadway and in Hollywood performed Sondheim's greatest musical hits in an online concert lasting more than two hours on Sunday night.

Stars such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga and Josh Groban honoured Sondheim from their homes, but none received as much attention as the triple threat of actresses Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

The powerful trio showed up on-screen clad in their bathrobes and armed with their alcohol of choice. They performed The Ladies Who Lunch from Sondheim's 1970 musical comedy Company, taking a sip every time the lyrics arrived at: "I'll drink to that."

The boozy song and the actresses' barely made-up, artfully dishevelled looks generated much buzz and chatter among musical theatre fans on the Internet, with many viewers proclaiming it one of the best parts of the concert.

Sondheim, the composer and lyricist behind many of musical theatre's biggest and most beloved hits such as Into The Woods (1987), Sweeney Todd (1979) and West Side Story (1957), turned 90 last month.

The concert, hosted by stage and television actor Raul Esparza, was held in Sondheim's honour and raised funds for Artists Striving to End Poverty - a non-profit organisation that seeks to empower and engage vulnerable youth using art.

The concert can be viewed at bit.ly/2Ybz8Ty and on Broadway.com's official YouTube page.