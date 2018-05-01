Starry support for a Heavenly King

TAIPEI • At the closing show of the Taipei leg of singer Jacky Cheung's A Classic Tour on Sunday, it was a super starry night offstage.

Taiwanese pop king Jay Chou caught the show in Taipei Arena with his wife, model Hannah Quinlivan, and Hong Kong entertainers including both Tony Leungs, Alex To and Eric Tsang, flew in for Heavenly King Cheung's concert, said reports.

On Instagram, Chou posted a photo of some of the VIPs in attendance, who included actress Carina Lau as well as retail entrepreneur Sham Kar Wai and his wife, former actress Chingmy Yau.

Chou also wrote: "Big Brother Jacky's old friends came from Hong Kong especially to support him, how awesome.

"I hope I have such friends in future."