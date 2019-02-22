Starry acts and support for Markle

LONDON • Did Beyonce and Jay-Z use their video, in which they gave a Brit Award acceptance speech, to rally support for Meghan Markle?

In the video, the musical power couple are seen in front of a painting of the Duchess of Sussex - whom actor George Clooney recently said was being hounded unfairly by the press.

The significance of the video was one of the talking points on Wednesday as pop rockers The 1975 stole the show at British pop music's annual celebration, winning the coveted best album prize.

The Manchester quartet's raw No. 1 album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships got the nod ahead of Florence + The Machine and indie singer George Ezra.

The band also claimed the best British group award - speaking out against misogyny in their acceptance speech - before performing Sincerity Is Scary for the thousands packed into London's O2 arena.

Women dominated this year's nominations, outnumbering men for only the second time in the Brits' four-decade history. Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie started the night with a leading four nominations each.

Ezra was the early winner, taking best male solo artist, beating off competition from garage pioneer Craig David, veteran avant-garde techno producer Aphex Twin and soul singer Sam Smith.

He performed upbeat summer chart-topper Shotgun, shortly before soul diva Jorja Smith was named best female solo artist.

American superstar Ariana Grande, hip-hop giants The Carters - comprising Jay-Z and Beyonce - and Canadian rapper Drake scooped the international awards.

Lipa, the big winner of last year's Brits, made a show-stopping performance as part of a superstar collaboration with hit producer Calvin Harris and Smith. She and Harris bagged best single for One Kiss.

American singer Pink closed the show with a medley of hits after she was handed the outstanding achievement award for a 20-year career.

"This is all too much, my dad's really excited," she said. "It's beyond anything my brain can comprehend. It's been an awesome journey."

