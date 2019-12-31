Star Wars tops box office, but Little Women holds its own

NEW YORK • For moviegoers, the holiday weekend was a choice of extremes.

Of the top five films at North American theatres, two were live-action franchise behemoths (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Jumanji: The Next Level).

Two were genial animated films with obvious appeal to families assembled for the holidays (Frozen 2, Spies In Disguise).

And one was a reimagining of a beloved but 150-year-old Louisa May Alcott book.

Alcott held her own.

Little Women, an adaptation by Greta Gerwig of Alcott's 19th-century novel, sold an estimated US$16.5 million (S$22.3 million) in tickets over the weekend.

That placed it in a dead heat for third place with Frozen 2, now in its sixth weekend in theatres.

Final counts yesterday were set to determine which film placed third.

Regardless, it was a good outing for Little Women, which opened on Christmas Day and finished the weekend with US$29 million in estimated cumulative sales.

An all-star cast doubtlessly helped hook audiences - Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep are in it - and the movie received terrific reviews.

It currently holds a 95 per cent fresh rating on movie portal Rotten Tomatoes.

Reviews are not everything, though. Just consider Star Wars.



Adapted from Louisa May Alcott's book, Little Women boasts a star-studded cast, including (clockwise from top left) Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES



Despite being the most poorly reviewed entry in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker easily held on to first place over the weekend, with an estimated US$72 million take.

The movie is leaving its second weekend in theatres with an estimated US$724.8 million in total global ticket sales.

Second place went to Jumanji: The Next Level, an action-comedy sequel with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and others that made around US$35.3 million in its third weekend in domestic theatres.

But Cats went to the dogs, collecting just US$4.83 million.

Pundits expect the movie to incur a massive US$100 million loss for movie studio Universal.

NYTIMES