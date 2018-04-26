Star Wars sneak peek

LAS VEGAS • Disney treated attendees at industry showcase CinemaCon to footage from its Solo: A Star Wars Story on Tuesday. It delighted delegates with scenes of the first meeting between Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo and Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian.

Footage from the Ron Howard movie showed the pair's encounter in a sleazy dive bar in a snowbound world, watched by a colourful menagerie of new alien characters.

Emilia Clarke appeared in the preview for the May 25 release, goading Solo into taking on Calrissian in a card game.

"You might want to quit while you're ahead," Calrissian warns Solo as the pair gamble with their starships.

Hollywood decamps to the Nevada desert for four days every year, taking over Caesar's Palace hotel to show theatre owners what they can expect to make their money from over the following 12 to 24 months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE