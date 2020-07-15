Star Wars animation to debut on Disney+

LOS ANGELES • A new animated Star Wars series focused on an elite group of clones will debut on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service next year, the company announced on Monday.

Called Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the series will follow the experimental clones in a rapidly changing galaxy following the end of the Clone War, the company said.

Disney is investing in new programming to draw customers to the Disney+ subscription streaming service, which launched in November last year and had more than 50 million subscribers as of early April.

Star Wars is one of the company's premiere franchises.

The Bad Batch clones were introduced in previous animated series The Clone Wars (2008 to 2020).

In the new series, the clones will take on mercenary missions to try to stay afloat and find a new purpose.

Dave Filoni, a writer, producer and director of The Clone Wars and Star Wars series The Mandalorian (2019), will serve as an executive producer on The Bad Batch.

