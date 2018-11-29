Star Wars animated shorts for kids to debut on new website and YouTube channel

A new series of animated short films introducing classic themes, pivotal moments and iconic characters from the Star Wars saga will debut on Friday (Nov 30).

Titled Star Wars Galaxy Of Adventures, the series will be released on the new StarWarsKids.com website and YouTube channel.

The official trailer was uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday, and gave fans a sneak peek at the animated versions of beloved characters like Han Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and R2-D2.

The first six episodes are slated for Friday, with more shorts to come in December, and weekly episodes in 2019.

The official Star Wars website described the shorts to contain "original dialogue, music, and sound effects with bold new animations, and fun and educational add-ons designed to help older fans, parents, and other mentors to welcome the kids in their lives to explore the galaxy far, far away".

Lucasfilm's vice-president for franchise content and strategy James Waugh said in a statement on Wednesday: "Over the years, I've had so many of my friends who are parents tell me how much they wanted to introduce their kids to Star Wars but didn't feel that their kids were quite ready for the movies yet. They wanted a way to celebrate the universe they love."

The episodes will be accompanied by mixed-media shorts on Star Wars Fun Facts from Lucasfilm, and conversation guides to help parents talk to their kids about Star Wars.

The upcoming shorts are part of year-long celebration of Star Wars storytelling before the final chapter in the Skywalker saga -Star Wars: Episode IX - is out in theatres in December 2019.

A new line of Star Wars-related toys by Hasbro will be available from Dec 1 exclusively at Walmart in the United States, and then across the US in Jan 2019.