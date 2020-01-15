Star Wars actor Mark Hamill mistakes Malaysian flag for US flag in tweet

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Hollywood actor Mark Hamill tweeted that he stumbled into a nation of fans, following an earlier post where he mistook the Malaysian flag for the somewhat similar-looking American flag.

Also a writer, he played along with the general amusement, but reiterated that no matter which country he meant to mention, no nation would measure their worth just by money.

"No country measures their worth in (also, I accidentally blundered into a LOAD of Malaysian followers)," he said.

On Monday (Jan 13), he tweeted about deleting his Facebook account in protest against the social media platform's decision to allow political campaigns to continue using targeted advertisements, even ones that contain falsehoods, to reach out to users.

The tweet was linked to a New York Times article which reported that Facebook will not monitor the truthfulness about the messages being sent out as part of the political campaign.

However, he mistakenly used the Jalur Gemilang emoji instead of the American flag when trying to say patriotism is more important than profit.

He later responded to his own tweet, with an emoji of the correct flag.

The flag swap prompted replies by Malaysian fans, who tweeted their support for Hamill's stance while others made Star Wars-related jokes, in reference to the actor's iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the movie franchise.

His follow-up tweet on Wednesday received a new slew of fan tweets, with several jokingly suggesting other flags he could accidentally use, including the Liberian and Chilean flags.

Hamill has 3.6 million followers on Twitter where he tweets frequently to interact with fans. His now-deleted Facebook page had over 900,000 followers.