For those who want to achieve South Korean actress Gianna Jun's flawless skin, they have to not only find the right skincare products, but also lead a healthy lifestyle, she told reporters last Friday evening.

The 36-year-old, known for the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001) and the romance fantasy television series My Love From The Star (2013 to 2014), was in town to grace the opening of Korean beauty brand Hera's first Singapore boutique at Ion Orchard.