Star-studded line-up for Aware's 35th anniversary concert

The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) turns 35 this year and it is marking the occasion with some very special women.

Superwomen In Concert will be held at the Esplanade Concert Hall on April 10 with a line-up of home-grown stars - such as Stefanie Sun, Joanna Dong, Rahimah Rahim and cabaret trio the Dim Sum Dollies - to celebrate the not-for-profit organisation's 35 years of advocacy and protection of women.

All proceeds from the concert will go to Aware's women's helpline and Sexual Assault Care Centre.

Singer Dong, 38, says: "To me, women's rights are essentially human rights.

"By and large, women are treated with respect in Singapore and we are indeed moving towards parity with our male counterparts on many issues.

"I do believe that this is in part due to organisations like Aware that push for gender equality. This work must continue."

This is the second edition of Superwomen In Concert. The first was held a decade ago in commemoration of the organisation's 25th anniversary and raised $350,000.

Actress-singer and Dim Sum Dollies member Pam Oei, 48, is proud to contribute as the artistic director of the concert.

She says: "There's nothing like music to unite a roomful of feminists, male and female."

A highlight of the concert will be a performance by an all-male 16-piece orchestra.

Oei says it is "important to have male feminists present and visible on stage, as gender equality involves everyone".

BOOK IT / AWARE PRESENTS: SUPERWOMEN IN CONCERT

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: April 10, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Tickets from $58 on Apactix (go to apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

Aware's executive director Corinna Lim says it is "amazing and humbling" that the organisation is still around after 35 years.

But she adds: "Like many voluntary welfare organisations, we always jokingly wish for Aware to one day become redundant - because that would mean we have achieved our goal of gender equality.

"We still have a long, long way to go before that happens."