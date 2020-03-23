Star power joins war on coronavirus

1 PERSONAL SPACE, PLEASE

With the spike in Covid-19 cases worldwide, both health officials and celebrities have been encouraging people to practise social distancing.

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift believes followers should follow in the paw steps of her cat, Meredith. Sharing a picture of Meredith huddled in a cat nest on Twitter last Tuesday, Swift wrote: "For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith. #QuarantineCats".

"Happy self-quarantine!" said Kylie Jenner. She shared on her Instagram stories last Friday that she was into her ninth day and urged followers to take the coronavirus seriously.

Animated figures are also chiming in. The characters of manga franchise One Piece reminded fans to practise social distancing and to wash their hands in a coronavirus public service announcement on Japanese television.

2 HANDWASHING HARMONIES

Musicians have been, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, urging their followers to wash their hands for 20 seconds. No need for metronomes, keep clean to their music instead.

Gloria Gaynor lip-synced "Oh no, not I" as she sudded up in a TikTok video posted on March 11. The video, part of the #IWill SurviveChallenge, features her 1978 hit song I Will Survive.

Miley Cyrus has also jumped on the bandwagon. In a March 11 post on Twitter, she posted the lyrics to her song The Climb (2009), alongside a handwashing guide. Nothing like reliving noughties nostalgia as you clean up.

3 ASIA'S HANDWASHING DANCES

From Fan Bingbing to Zhu Zhengting, Chinese celebrities are urging fans to stay squeaky clean through China's National Handwashing Dance.

Chinese actress Li Qin (The Dream Of Red Mansions, 2010), affectionately known as Sweet Li, took part in the challenge, garnering much praise. One netizen commented: "I'll wash my hands properly with sister."

Similarly, Vietnam is using a song to spread information on the coronavirus. Adapted from Vietnamese pop song Ghen, the lyrics remind listeners to "push back the virus Corona, Corona" through staying clean and staying isolated.

Vietnamese dancer Quang Dang subsequently choreographed moves to the song and, soon, dance challenges began trending on TikTok, even drawing the attention of television host John Oliver.

On his show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver on March 1, he danced to it on-air.

4 'NO MORE COOKING CRITTERS,' SAY CHINESE CELEBRITIES

A wildlife market in Wuhan, Hubei, is believed to be a possible source of the coronavirus and Chinese celebrities think that it is better to be safe than sorry.

In a viral video posted on Weibo on Feb 10, 17 Chinese celebrities, including former Exo member Kris Wu, model Angelababy, actress Liu Yun and actor Huang Xiaoming pledged against the consumption of wildlife.

5 SINGAPOREAN CELEBRITIES SAY 'DON'T PLAY PLAY'

Local celebrities and media personalities have also been doing their part to keep netizens informed.

Gurmit Singh recently reprised the role of contractor Phua Chu Kang for a coronavirus public service announcement titled Gurmit Singh (Phua Chu Kang) Get Serious On Covid-19.

While some might have expected a Singlish-filled pop-rap, a la 2003's Sar-vivor Rap, the video posted on the gov.singapore YouTube channel on Feb 14 reminds viewers that the coronavirus is "no laughing matter" and to maintain personal hygiene.

Meanwhile, actor-director Jack Neo donned the ubiquitous red glasses and bouffant hair and slipped back into the persona of Liang Ximei for a video, which was posted on Neo's Facebook page on Feb 13.

In the clip, Liang sings of her appreciation for healthcare workers and immigration and Customs staff, while reminding Singaporeans not to spread rumours.

6 COOKING UNDER QUARANTINE IS A PIECE OF CAKE

Celebrity chefs are showing netizens that you can have your cake and eat it too, sharing recipes that are both healthy and easy to follow.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray told fans to rely on pantry staples in a tweet on March 14.

She wrote: "I know the grocery shelves look bare and your pantry scares you right now", but she encouraged her followers to "cook with a little more love", including a link to an article listing 15 recipes that can be made with pantry staples.

Cookbook author Ina Garten provided hungry followers with a simple solution for sustenance during quarantine - eat breakfast for dinner.

In an Instagram post last Monday, she shared a picture of Overnight Belgian Waffles she made while "hunkering down at home".

7 STARS TRADE DESIGNER GOWNS FOR CORONAVIRUS GEAR

Celebrities in masks and suits abound, but this is no Met Gala. Designer gowns have been traded in for protective gear as the coronavirus spreads.

Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian have all posted images of themselves wearing face masks.

In Nigeria, the country's glitterati, including actress Ifu Ennada, are out in full force, sporting beautifully intricate face masks at glitzy events.

While the jury is out on the masks' effectiveness, it is hard to deny that they make for beautiful accessories.

8 FITNESS COACHES REMIND PEOPLE TO WATCH THEIR HEALTH

Self-quarantining is no reason to be a couch potato.

Amid news of British school closures, English fitness coach Joe Wicks announced he would be assuming the role of "the nation's PE teacher" and offer physical education classes on his YouTube channel.

In a Twitter post last Thursday, he shared that the classes, titled PE With Joe, will be posted from Monday to Friday.

Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who has worked with stars including singer Ariana Grande and actor Robert Downey Jr, reminded followers to eat healthily in an Instagram post last Thursday.

"I just got back from the grocery store and I was amazed to still see vegetables," he said.

In the accompanying caption, he wrote: "Please use this time to eat healthier than you normally do, not worse."