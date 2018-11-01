Star-making shows inspired by his novels

The wuxia novels of late Chinese writer Louis Cha, also known as Jin Yong, have been made into many television serials and movies over the years. Many of his famous characters have been star-making roles for the actors and actresses who played them, including Andy Lau as Yang Guo and Barbara Yung as Huang Rong.

YANG GUO

He is the male protagonist in Return Of The Condor Heroes.

The son of Yang Kang, the antagonist in Legend Of The Condor Heroes, and Mu Nianci, he masters several martial arts skills and is the husband of Xiaolongnu.

He has been played by Andy Lau in The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1983), Christopher Lee in Singapore's version of the same name (1998) and Huang Xiaoming in the Chinese serial of the same name (2006). Cha once said he liked Lau's portrayal best.

XIAOLONGNU

The ethereal female protagonist of Return Of The Condor Heroes and the wife of Yang Guo is dressed all in white, with skin as pale as snow, and is depicted as being cold and indifferent.

She has been played by Idy Chan in TVB's The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1983), Fann Wong in Singapore's 1998 version of the same name, Liu Yifei in China's 2006 version and - in a controversial casting choice, as many felt that she did not look the part - Michelle Chen in The Romance Of The Condor Heroes (2014). Cha gave the thumbs-up to Chan's portrayal.

WEI XIAOBAO

He is the illiterate but smart protagonist in The Deer And The Cauldron. He is the son of a prostitute and a friend of Kangxi emperor, even though he is also a member of the Tiandihui cult.

He has been played by Tony Leung Chiu Wai in the TVB serial The Duke Of Mount Deer (1984), Jordan Chan in TVB's remake of the same name (1998), Dicky Cheung in the Hong Kong-Taiwan series of the same name (2000) and Huang Xiaoming in the Chinese take, Royal Tramp (2008).

GUO JING

He is the male protagonist in Legend Of The Condor Heroes and an important character in Return Of The Condor Heroes as well.

He is the "Northern Hero" of the new generation of the Five Greats and one of the most powerful martial artists in Cha's novels.

He has been played by Julian Cheung in TVB serial The Legend Of The Condor Heroes (1994), Zhu Houren in Singapore's The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1998) and Li Yapeng in the Chinese version, The Legend Of Arching Hero (2003), among others.

HUANG RONG

She is the wife of Guo Jing and daughter of Huang Yaoshi, the master of Peach Blossom Island.

The quick-witted Huang Rong is the female protagonist in Legend Of The Condor Heroes and an important character in Return Of The Condor Heroes and is said to be one of the most beautiful characters in Cha's novels.

She has been played by Michelle Yim in CTV serials The Legend Of The Condor Heroes (1976) and The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1976), the late Barbara Yung in TVB's 1983 Legend Of The Condor Heroes series and Zhou Xun in the Chinese TV serial The Legend Of Arching Hero, among others.