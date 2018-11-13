Stan Lee could pop up in cameo roles in four upcoming films, including Spider-Man

NEW YORK (Bloomberg) - In his later years, Stan Lee became as famous for his movie cameos as he was for his pioneering work in comic books.

He continued to appear in Marvel films even at age 95, including Venom last month and Ant-Man And The Wasp over the summer.

Lee, who died on Monday, even popped up in a superhero movie from rival DC Comics earlier this year with a turn in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, saying: "I don't care if it's a DC movie. I love cameos."

He was known for filming his cameos in batches, allowing the nonagenarian to limit his travel. So his silver-screen appearances are likely to continue in the coming months - and maybe years - following his death.

He is expected to appear in Walt Disney's Ralph Breaks The Internet later this month.

The co-director of the next Avengers movie, due in May, signalled in a BBC interview that Lee's cameo was already shot.

Two other Marvel movies also are in post-production, suggesting that Lee may make posthumous cameos in those films as well.

Captain Marvel will be released in March while Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to debut in July.