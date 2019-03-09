Stalker breaks into Taylor Swift's home again

NEW YORK • An alleged stalker of pop star Taylor Swift has been arrested for the second time in less than a year for breaking into her Manhattan home, American police said.

Roger Alvarado, who is already restricted from going near Swift's apartment in the Tribeca neighbourhood, broke a window and entered the loft early in the morning on Thursday when the singer was away.

The 23-year-old was detained and charged with burglary and criminal contempt, a police spokesman said.

The accused had last April used a ladder to climb through a window into Swift's apartment, also when she was not home.

A judge slapped him with a restraining order and Alvarado pleaded guilty in December. He has not started his six-month jail sentence, which includes mandatory psychiatric treatment.

In February last year, he was also arrested at Swift's residence after attempting to break through the door with a shovel.

In an interview published in Elle magazine one day before the latest incident, Swift - known for hits such as Shake It Off and Blank Space - cited violence as one of her "greatest fears".

"Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online," she said. "You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

But she added: "We have to live bravely to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."

