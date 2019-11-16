Staff who leaked news of K-pop star Sulli's death removed

SEOUL • They eroded the trust of the public when they violated the privacy of family members over the death of a loved one, fans fumed.

Now, two fire department staff in South Korea have been disciplined after they shared information with colleagues of the death of K-pop star Sulli on Oct 14.

The details were eventually leaked online, sparking anger and condemnation.

The department apologised last month, adding it would punish those who were guilty.

On Thursday, it said two men had been removed from their posts and that it had forwarded the matter to the police for further action.

The department will decide on the next course of action after the police probe, reported the allkpop portal.

Sulli, 25, a former member of girl group f(x), was found dead at home by her manager on Oct 14.

Her death sparked further scrutiny on the pressures that K-pop artists face and prompted debate over further measures to curb the behaviour of abusive netizens.

An autopsy has ruled out foul play, but results of toxicology and drug tests are still pending.