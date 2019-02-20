ST Podcast: The sport of winning an Oscar

Pop Vultures (Season 1: Ep 2) (Feb 20) - The sport of winning an Oscar

27.41 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

The film awards season is coming to an end! After a string of film awards like the Golden Globes, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs), the 91st Academy Awards - better known as the Oscars - is finally happening on Feb 24 (Sunday).

In this podcast, Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo dive deep into what actually goes behind winning an Oscar. Sadly, it's not just about how good you are.

Here's what they covered:

- History of the Oscars (0:32)

- The make-up of Oscar voters and how they can completely skip watching nominated films or have existing biases (3:00)

- The sport of modern day Oscar campaigning, the clean and dirty tactics involved and how it ties in with Hollywood's most hated man, Harvey Weinstein (6:32)

- Famous upsets at the Oscars (18:25)

- How this year's campaigns are shaping up (22:07)

Join us as we explore the politics behind the scenes of Hollywood's biggest night.

Produced by: Jan Lee, Yeo Sam Jo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

