ST Podcast: The Captain Marvel spoiler review

Double Feature Movie Podcast: The Captain Marvel review (with spoilers)
Time: 25 photon powered minutes
Higher. Further. Faster... Better?
It's the film that has made the online man-babies cry harder than ever before.
But is Captain Marvel marvellous? Can the Brie Larson / Samuel L Jackson buddy act win over the cynics?
Jonathan Roberts and Joanne Soh discuss the 21st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dive into spoilers at the 13:10 mark.
Produced by: Jonathan Roberts
