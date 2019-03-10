ST Podcast: The Captain Marvel spoiler review

Double Feature Movie Podcast: The Captain Marvel review (with spoilers)

Time: 25 photon powered minutes

Higher. Further. Faster... Better?

It's the film that has made the online man-babies cry harder than ever before.

But is Captain Marvel marvellous? Can the Brie Larson / Samuel L Jackson buddy act win over the cynics?

Jonathan Roberts and Joanne Soh discuss the 21st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dive into spoilers at the 13:10 mark.

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

Subscribe, like and rate Double Feature on:

iTunes: str.sg/oeXh

Google Podcast: str.sg/oXeZ

or Spotify: str.sg/oeGx

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts



Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg