ST Podcast: The brilliant & the baffling – One Cut Of The Dead and Oscar nominations

Double Feature Movie Podcast: The brilliant One Cut Of The Dead and the baffling Oscar nominations

Time: 17.47

We kick off Season 2 of Double Feature with Japanese 'horror' One Cut Of The Dead – a film both presenters, Jonathan Roberts and Cheow Sue-Ann, praise highly. It could be a contender for their film of the year. It's also a film that they are being incredibly careful to not spoil.

Then we have the Oscars. Should Bohemian Rhapsody really be considered for Best Picture? Likewise for Black Panther. Both were enjoyable but are they the best of the year? And what's with the voting for the Best Picture category?

Plus, at end of the show, a brief glimpse into the chaos that goes into making the show.

Enjoy.

Produced by Jonathan Roberts

