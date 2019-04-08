ST Podcast: Shazam! lacks spark and into the Friend Zone

Double Feature Movie Podcast | s2 e9 | Shazam! lacks spark and into the Friend Zone

Time: 15 wizard minutes

Did we watch the right movie? Despite the huge amount of praise for Shazam!, Jonathan Roberts doesn't feel the spark.

Meanwhile, Cheow Sue-Ann goes for the much more cosy Thai rom-com Friend Zone, starring Naphat Siangsomboon and Pimchanok Luevisadpaibu. (Apologies to all Thai speakers for the attempted pronunciation).

