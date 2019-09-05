ST Podcast: Romantic anime movie, art by young talent

Life Picks Ep 48: What to do in Singapore Sept 5-13: Romantic anime movie, art by young talent
10:17 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.
This week, host John Lui speaks to colleagues Boon Chan, Ong Sor Fern and Eunice Quek, who recommend: Weathering With You, a romantic anime movie from the creator of the hit Your Name; view and buy art at the Young Talent Programme, organised by the Affordable Art Fair; and ramen with uni (sea urchin), at Seizan Uni Ramen, at Wisma Atria's Picnic Food Park.
Produced by: John Lui and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
