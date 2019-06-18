ST Podcast: Rocketman is a blast, Men In Black International is forgettably bland

Double Feature Movie Podcast: Rocketman blows our minds, Men In Black International wipes our memory

Duration: 27minutes

It's Elton versus Thor!

This episode kicks off with Jonathan Roberts and The New Paper's Joanne Soh dissecting at the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Can it win over the notoriously musical-phobic Mr Roberts?

Then at 16.00, it's time to try and recall Men In Black International.

Which film will fare better? You'll have to listen to find out

(HINT: It's Rocketman)

Share your take at podcast@sph.com.sg

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

