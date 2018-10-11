ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 8 (Oct 11) - Lady Gaga lights up the screen, a vinyl store's pop-up party and a riveting contemporary dance

Life Picks Ep 8 (Oct 11) - Lady Gaga lights up the screen, a pop-up party in a vinyl store and a riveting contemporary dance

5:30 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about the new movie A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Japanese record label Jazzy Sport's pop-up party at White Label Records in Ann Siang Road on Oct 12 and Oct 13, and the Nederlands Dans Theater which will perform at the Esplanade on Oct 13 and Oct 14.

