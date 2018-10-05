ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 7 (Oct 5) - A hit Korean thriller, a mesmerising dance performance and a dash of xinyao

Life Picks Ep 7 (Oct 5) - A hit Korean thriller, a mesmerising dance performance and a dash of xinyao

5:22 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about a new Korean thriller starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, dance performance Until The Lions by celebrated choreographer Akram Khan featuring Indonesian performer Rianto, and memorial events for xinyao singer Dawn Gan.

Xinyao is a genre of local Mandarin folk-pop music popular in the 1980s and 1990s.

