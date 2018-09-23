ST Podcast: Life Chats Ep 2 - Actress Michelle Yeoh on Crazy Rich Asians

Life Chats Ep 2: Actress Michelle Yeoh on Crazy Rich Asians
5:21 mins
Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre and more.
Actress Michelle Yeoh, star of Crazy Rich Asians, tells entertainment correspondent Yip Wai Yee why Hollywood did not make more films with Asian casts despite the success of the 1993 movie Joy Luck Club, why Asian faces deserve to be seen on screen in the West, and why people who watch Crazy Rich Asians think that Singapore is a science-fiction city.
Produced by: John Lui & Yip Wai Yee
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiq