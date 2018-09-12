ST Podcast: Life Chats Ep 1 - Thomas Morgan, director and producer of documentary Soufra

Life Chats

Episode 1

Duration: 6:12 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre and more.

In Soufra, a group of women band together to open a catering business in a Lebanese refugee camp. It is way out of poverty in a place where the chances of finding a good job are slim. This inspiring documentary, filled with humour and a love of food culture, follows their journey. ST film correspondent John Lui meets Soufra's maker Thomas Morgan for a chat in this episode.

Produced by: John Lui & Ernest Luis

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://bit.ly/2Px98Lw

On website: http://bit.ly/2P2Si6g

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs