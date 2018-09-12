ST Podcast: Life Chats Ep 1 - Thomas Morgan, director and producer of documentary Soufra

Thomas Morgan, director and producer of documentary Soufra (left) with the woman who inspired his film - intrepid social entrepreneur Mariam Shaar, who is a generational refugee.
Mariam Shaar's food truck business with a diverse team of fellow refugee women who now share the Burj El Barajneh refugee camp just south of Beirut, Lebanon, as their home.
Published
1 hour ago

Life Chats

Episode 1

Duration: 6:12 mins 

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre and more. 

In Soufra, a group of women band together to open a catering business in a Lebanese refugee camp. It is way out of poverty in a place where the chances of finding a good job are slim. This inspiring documentary, filled with humour and a love of food culture, follows their journey. ST film correspondent John Lui meets Soufra's maker Thomas Morgan for a chat in this episode.

Produced by: John Lui & Ernest Luis

